MUSC center at Citadel Mall closes after staff potentially exposed to coronavirus case

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Hospital officials say they have closed the Medical University of South Carolina Medical Pavilion at the Citadel Mall after the staff may have been potentially exposed to a coronavirus case.
According to MUSC officials, the center was closed at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, and will be a temporary closure.
Medical officials said the short-term closure is due to a patient’s family member who visited the facility on Feb. 28 and who later tested as a presumptive positive for exposure to the COVID-19 virus.
“While the West Ashley Medical Pavilion is closed, all patients will be contacted and rescheduled for visits to providers at other MUSC facilities,” MUSC official said."The MUSC Health drive-thru specimen collection site in the parking lot adjacent to the medical pavilion will continue operating."
MUSC officials said they have determined that approximately 70 MUSC team members who may have been exposed to the virus at West Ashley Medical Pavilion are following all appropriate protocols to self-isolate and prevent possible spread of the disease.
These team members are under active evaluation.
“In order to protect our care team members and the public, the MUSC Health environmental services team will thoroughly clean, disinfect and then inspect every area of the West Ashley Medical Pavilion before the building reopens,” MUSC officials said."Our environmental services team will be specially attired and equipped to preclude them from having any direct contact with surfaces where the virus may be present."
