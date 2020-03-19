Publix to offer shopping time for seniors two days a week over COVID-19 concerns

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Publix will hold special “senior hours” two days a week to allow shoppers deemed more at-risk for COVID-19 time to shop and avoid crowds.
The grocer announced Thursday that it will designate Tuesday and Wednesday mornings from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. for customers age 65 and over. Publix pharmacies will also open early at 7 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays to serve senior shoppers.
“We understand there are customers for whom shopping may be extra difficult right now, so we are pleased to offer them this dedicated time in our stores to shop at their own pace,” company spokesperson Maria Brous said in a statement. "This is just one way we are continuing to offer the Publix experience people have come to expect. It’s especially important during these stressful times that our customers are able to rely on us and trust us to meet their unique needs.”
The company cited guidance from the Centers for Disease Control that people over the age of 65 are at increased risk of complications from the coronavirus.
Last week, the company announced it would close its stores nightly at 8 p.m. to better serve customers, give staff time to conduct additional preventive sanitation and restock product on shelves.
