3rd Roper St. Francis patient tests positive for COVID-19, hospital says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A third patient at Roper St. Francis Healthcare has tested positive for COVID-19, hospital officials confirmed Thursday morning.
Roper St. Francis Healthcare spokesman Andy Lyons said one of their patients tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to one of their hospitals.
The patient “is in isolation in stable condition” and that employees who took care of the patient are being notified, Lyons said.
This patient is in addition to another individual who was previously admitted to a Roper St. Francis Healthcare hospital after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.
Roper St. Francis Healthcare announced Wednesday morning one patient from another state tested positive for COVID-19, but left South Carolina before the results came back. The other earlier patient remains in isolation in one of the group’s hospitals and is in stable condition, Lyons said.
Roper St. Francis Healthcare said that as of 1 p.m. Wednesday, 561 patients used the COVID19 code to access their Virtual Care services. A total of 141 patients have visited the facility’s specimen collection site on Rivers Avenue.
Hospital officials said as of Wednesday “about a dozen patients” were in isolation awaiting the results of their COVID-19 tests.
