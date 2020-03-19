As schools turn to eLearning, parents trying to help teach kids from home

“We do learn together constantly. I love English and Literature, so that’s my thing, but my husband is an engineer. So we save math for daddy after about 6th grade," Jackson says. "But also, think about the people in your network. You may be able to facetime Uncle Bill if you need help with math. Or think about your friends who are also home. Be available to one another by phone or text. Look online. Almost everything you need, you can find a youtube video for.”