One person shot at Goose Creek apartment complex

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are investigating after one person was shot at a Goose Creek apartment complex Thursday afternoon.
It happened in the area of the Colonial Village at Windsor Place on Bridgetown Road.
According to Jeremy Baker with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, one person was shot in the chest, and the extent of the injuries are unknown.
The victim was transported to the hospital.
No word on any suspects.
Authorities were seen placing crime scene tape at the scene.
