Solicitor: Jail releases possible because of Coronavirus pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some inmates at the Charleston County Jail may be released to stop the spread of the Coronavirus.
That’s according to Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson.
At a Thursday morning news conference, Wilson said non-violent inmates and those determined to have served enough time could be released.
“The virus is not going to be a get out of jail free card, but it’s something that we have to consider when looking at public safety,” Wilson said.
“The reality is most people eventually are going to be out on bond and most people are going to be out pre-trial, the vast majority. We can’t have this virus sweep through our jail and then people be out in the community to infect others.”
Wilson said the pandemic will cause a backlog in cases being heard but said no trials had originally been scheduled for the next two weeks.
She said the employees in her office are operating as remotely as possible.
Wilson said her staff members are using FaceTime and phone calls to do most of their business.
She also said no one in her office has showed symptoms of the Coronavirus.
