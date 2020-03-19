Tidelands Health opens COVID-19 testing tents, appointment required

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tidelands Health is testing patients with flu-like symptoms that may be caused by the coronavirus.
On Tuesday, three of the healthcare system’s campuses were outfitted with white tents, set up outside the facilities to triage patients exhibiting symptoms without exposing others.
The testing sites are not open to the general public. Instead, patients need an appointment from a physician to be tested.
Tidelands Health is working closely with its affiliate, MUSC Health, to provide free, virtual screenings.
Tidelands officials are urging patients not to drive up to the tents located at Tidelands Health Family Medicine practices in Georgetown, Pawleys Island, and Myrtle Beach. If a patient does not have an appointment, they will be turned away and asked to schedule an appointment through MUSC’s virtual care service or their primary care physician.
However, patients who do have appointments, won’t be tested for COVID-19 until they fail tests for other viruses like the flu and strep throat. Those tests are also conducted at the tents during the scheduled appointments.
Then, any possible COVID-19 samples are sent to an outside laboratory for testing, and results are normally received within 72 to 96 hours, according to Tidelands Health. Patients are instructed to self-quarantine until those results are returned.
Meanwhile, Tidelands Health has also expanded its critical care units to provide extra rooms and extra ventilators within its hospitals.
The “temporary surge strategies” are being implemented at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital and Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital.
Those strategies include putting all available rooms into operation, increasing staffing, temporarily consolidating labor and delivery services and pediatric services to Tidelands Waccamaw, and both emergency departments preparing to open and staff medical tents for treating patients who come to the ER with less severe symptoms, according to Tidelands Health.
The response is similar to what’s implemented during hurricanes.
Public entrances, visitor restrictions and screening protocols have also been put in place as a precaution.
For now, each patient is allowed one visitor at a time.
On Wednesday, Tidelands Health began screening visitors with temperature checks, and any visitors with a fever or flu-life symptoms are required to leave the hospital.
Visitors younger than 18 and older than 69 are not allowed, instead Tidelands Health suggests visitors use phone calls or video calls to visit with patients.
