Travel volume cuts by half at Charleston airport due to Coronavirus concerns

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -Travelers at the Charleston International Airport are seeing cancelled flights and calm carousels as volume drops off during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Executive director of the Charleston Aviation Authority Paul Campbell said the Spring usually brings more travel traffic.
But, the spread of COVID-19 has slashed the airport’s volumes.
“We’re probably at half of what we see, a little bit less than half of what we see this time during the year,” Campbell said. “I’ve seen it 60 percent and I’ve seen it down to 35 percent so it’s going to run between those numbers.”
While all the airlines at Charleston International are still running, major U.S. companies like American, Delta, Southwest and United have all announced flight cuts nationwide.
“We have to work with the airlines,” Cambell said. “So we’re going to adjust to that as we go along. We have to. There will be fewer flights, that’s for sure.”
“We booked San Francisco, then we booked Orlando. Then it changed to Charleston,” Visitor Johan Kok said about his plans for a golf trip. “We’ve changed our plans three times in the last five days
Cancellations and precautions due to the Coronavirus have affected visitors and lowcountry locals alike.
Like Ryan Brigt, who decided to forego his plane ticket to Fort Lauderdale and rent a car to drive for his business trip.
“Although that’s almost two days in the car, it’s a small price to pay for not getting sick,” Brigt said.
He also said he hasn’t seen the airport so empty in years.
“I travel almost 25 weeks a year, so yes this is shocking,” Bright said. “It looks like something you would see in a movie.”
College of Charleston student, Isabell Del Mastro, flew home early from a study abroad semester in Argentina Thursday morning.
“It’s not just my program that’s being sent back, it’s pretty much all the programs at C of C,” Del Mastro said she was constantly checking international cancellations. “The whole thing was a big mess to deal with and it was so sad to have to leave.”
Campbell said staff is working daily to clean the airport and work with any employees that may be impacted.
“We’re going to see everything we can to minimize the problems or losses to the individual too,” Campbell said. “That’s important because these people still have lives to live and bills to pay.”
