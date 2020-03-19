WiFi-enabled buses deployed to help Charleston County students get internet access

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District has deployed 10 WiFi-enabled buses throughout the county to help students have continued internet access while schools remain closed.
The buses are parked at different schools and will be up and running every weekday from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Each one will have a unique WiFi password that the driver will give students when they arrive.
The WiFi’s range is about 100 to 150 feet.
CCSD Interim Executive Director of Transportation James Lynch said the bus locations, listed below, can be adjusted to accommodate needs moving forward.
“During these unprecedented times, CCSD is committed to providing resources and assistance to the CCSD community,” Lynch said.
Some schools have also been equipped with extended outdoor WiFi service that will be available all day, every day.
“All schools have WiFi services indoors,” Executive Director of Information Technology Tom Nawrocki said. “All radios in each building have been adjusted to their maximum power output so that students may access the internet from the outside of the buildings.”
District officials said both of these services are intended to be used by students to work on their school-issued devices. The hours and days of the week to use these options may be extended.
“I feel that we need to do everything possible to provide internet access to all children,” Nawrocki said. “While we cannot send home devices equipped with cellular service, we do have the means to provide some access to children in need.”
On Thursday, Greenville and Kershaw County School Districts also launched Wi-Fi enabled buses, and according to Department of Education spokesperson Ryan Brown, others could be doing the same on Friday.
“We have 250 buses that will be equipped [on Thursday] and sent out to rural and high poverty areas based off requests from local school districts,” Brown said. “Many will be in place [on Friday] and over the weekend.”
In Charleston County, buses are parked at the following locations:
- A.C. Corcoran Elementary School
- Ashley River Creative Arts Elementary School
- Buist Academy
- Chicora Elementary School
- EB Ellington Elementary School
- James Island Charter High School
- James Island Elementary School
- Jerry Zucker Middle School
- Laing Middle School
- Minnie Hughes Elementary School
The schools that have WiFi available outside are below:
- Academic Magnet High School/Charleston County School of the Arts (same campus)
- Burke High School
- Edmund A. Burns Elementary School
- Matilda F. Dunston Elementary School
- Mount Pleasant Academy
- St. James-Santee Elementary-Middle school
- St. John’s High School
- Springfield Elementary School
- Stono Park Elementary School
- Wando High School
- Wando Center for Advanced Studies
