All SCDNR-managed shooting ranges to close Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is closing all of its state-managed shooting ranges.
The closures will take effect Friday at 3 p.m., according to a release from the agency.
The move is in accordance with an executive order issued by Gov. Henry McMaster, the agency says.
The ranges, including Belfast, James O. Thomason, Palachucola, Pickens County, Twin Ponds, Webb and Wateree, will be closed until further notice.
SCDNR says it will post updated information about the status of the ranges on their social media channels.
