Charleston city leaders to hold Friday news conference on COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and city leaders have called a news conference for Friday afternoon to update the city’s efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The news conference will be held at Washington Square at 2:30 p.m.
MUSC President Dr. David Cole is also expected to attend the news conference.
MUSC is one of several health facilities offering virtual care options for people experiencing symptoms they believe may be related to COVID-19.
Charleston City Council voted Thursday night to amend the city’s emergency ordinance regarding gatherings to align with Gov. Henry McMaster’s guidelines for bars and restaurants and to limit social gatherings to no more than 10 people, in accordance with current CDC guidelines.
