City of Charleston limits social gathering to 10 people or less

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston is restricting the number of people allowed for indoor and outdoor public gatherings.
During an emergency meeting on Thursday, city council met to amend their emergency ordinance regarding gatherings.
Effective immediately, no more than 10 people can gather for events or other social gatherings.
The new rule comes after Gov. Henry McMaster set restrictions for restaurants and bars and a limitation on social gatherings, in accordance with CDC guidelines.
The ordinance exempts hospitals, grocery stores, and pharmacies.
