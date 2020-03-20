Closed Charleston restaurants donate kitchen food to local groups

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Many restaurants in Charleston are donating items from their stocked kitchens after Gov. Henry McMaster banned customers from dining in.
McMaster ordered dine-in service at restaurants and bars to stop by Wednesday, March 18.
The Neighborhood Dining Group, which owns Husk, McCrady’s, Minero and Delaney Oyster House, informed its chefs to cease food purchasing on Sunday.
In an e-mail, Neighborhood Dining Group President David Howard said remaining food was donated to local charities.
“For example, we distributed meals yesterday for Feed the Need’s Crisis Ministries. In some of our locations, the remaining was distributed to our staff,” he said.
Several food stalls at The Workshop gave meals to The Ronald McDonald House of Charleston.
Mansueta’s and Julius’ Delicatessen donated 50 meals, as well as produce and meat, according to an Instagram post.
El Pincho Taco also contributed to the donation.
Under McMaster’s executive order, restaurants and bars are allowed to offer food to-go.
