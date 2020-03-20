Cold front to bring showers, cool down this weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will move into the Lowcountry this weekend bringing a chance of rain and a big cool down from Saturday to Sunday. Today will be another very warm Spring day with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the mid 80s inland, mid 70s at the beaches. The chance of rain will increase later tomorrow with a few showers as a cold front swings through the area. There will likely be a better rain chance on Sunday as temperatures cool from the 80s to the 60s.