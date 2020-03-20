Deputies, US Marshals arrest man for fatal West Ashley shooting

Deputies, US Marshals arrest man for fatal West Ashley shooting
The scene of the the fatal shooting on Oct. 22, 2019 (Source: Live 5 News)
By Live 5 Web Staff | March 20, 2020 at 5:13 PM EDT - Updated March 20 at 5:13 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies and the US Marshals have arrested a man wanted for a fatal shooting in 2019 in West Ashley.

On Friday, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Zarmell Polite for murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

His charges stem from an incident on Oct. 22, 2019 when authorities responded to a fatal shooting on Hitching Post Road.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office says 22-year-old Clifford Harrison, Jr. died at MUSC.

According to the sheriff’s office, Polite was also charged with assault while resisting arrest and threatening the life of a public official for resisting and threatening law enforcement officers when the arrest was made on Friday.

On Friday, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Zarmell Polite for murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
On Friday, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Zarmell Polite for murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. (Source: CCDC)

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.