Deputies, US Marshals arrest man for fatal West Ashley shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies and the US Marshals have arrested a man wanted for a fatal shooting in 2019 in West Ashley.
On Friday, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Zarmell Polite for murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
His charges stem from an incident on Oct. 22, 2019 when authorities responded to a fatal shooting on Hitching Post Road.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office says 22-year-old Clifford Harrison, Jr. died at MUSC.
According to the sheriff’s office, Polite was also charged with assault while resisting arrest and threatening the life of a public official for resisting and threatening law enforcement officers when the arrest was made on Friday.
