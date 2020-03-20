Engaged couples forced to postpone their nuptials in response to COVID-19 spread

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston area is considered a top destination for weddings, but the novel coronavirus has brought much of the industry to a halt.
Many couples who planned to tie the knot in Charleston this spring are rescheduling one of the biggest days of their lives because of COVID-19.
Their vendors and venues are also feeling the strain, working long hours to accommodate changes for upcoming events.
The Charleston metropolitan area was the backdrop for nearly 5,800 weddings in 2019, and The Wedding Report estimated those events cost couples over $27,000 on average.
Officials with Explore Charleston say the necessary precautions being taken to prevent the spread of the illness have caused historic declines in travel spending and created a virtual shutdown of the Lowcountry’s tourism economy.
“This situation surpasses any crisis our industry has faced in modern times not only because of the speed but also the entirety of the impact. Every part of the industry - and the broader economy - is impacted,” Helen Hill, CEO of Explore Charleston, said Friday. “Though we might be in the earlier stages of this crisis, we are compelled to keep an eye on the future. Our team is also developing campaigns so that we’re ready as soon as it's safe and appropriate to promote the best city in the world again. We won’t lose sight of our long-term goals and aspirations. We are a resilient community and industry. We’ve weathered crises before and emerged stronger. We’ll do the same in the face of this pandemic.”
In the meantime, The Charleston Bridal Show is still set for July 26, but Baxley-Steward said she has October 18t on hold if the event needs to be rescheduled.
“We’ve never had to deal with anything like this before…It’s just been a really difficult time for people because we’ve just been living in a kind of unknown situation.” Kathy Baxley-Stewart, the owner and operator of The Charleston Bridal Show & Association, said. “I know a lot of our vendors are trying to honor the deposits that have been put down and maybe reschedule for another date if they have that date open. I think we’re going to see a massive amount of weddings come late summer, fall maybe even into next year and maybe even some weddings that are going to happen during the week days.”
Engaged couples are learning the true meaning of the vow “in sickness and in health” as concerns over COVID-19 derail their wedding plans.
Abbey O’Brien, Live 5’s traffic anchor on weekday mornings, is one of many brides-to-be across the country rescheduling their wedding plans.
“Everything was pretty much done. We were about 30 days out and everything was paid for, every vendor. We were just doing those really last-minute things, so we were pretty much ready to go, which is what I think made it a lot harder,” O’Brien said.
She was set to marry her fiancé, John Barrows, in April after years of waiting to say “I Do.”
“It’s been almost 2.5 years of planning, anticipation, and excitement for our big day,” O’Brien said. “It’s one of those things where you just can’t believe it’s happening. You can think of all these scenarios for the day, and everyone always says things will go wrong on your wedding day. But this is something that we could have never expected.”
O’Brien is hopeful her new wedding date will be just as beautiful and flawless as the one she had planned for originally.
“We feel it was the right decision, but it doesn’t make it any easier,” O’Brien said. “We are excited about our new day, and we’re hopeful we’ll be back to normal by that point.”
O’Brien said it was important to her and her future husband that they postpone their nuptials to protect her family, friends and vendors from the spread of COVID-19. Many of the guests were set to travel from across the country to attend. Her new date has been moved to late summer.
