Engaged couples forced to postpone their nuptials in response to COVID-19 spread

“This situation surpasses any crisis our industry has faced in modern times not only because of the speed but also the entirety of the impact. Every part of the industry - and the broader economy - is impacted,” Helen Hill, CEO of Explore Charleston, said Friday. “Though we might be in the earlier stages of this crisis, we are compelled to keep an eye on the future. Our team is also developing campaigns so that we’re ready as soon as it's safe and appropriate to promote the best city in the world again. We won’t lose sight of our long-term goals and aspirations. We are a resilient community and industry. We’ve weathered crises before and emerged stronger. We’ll do the same in the face of this pandemic.”