Fact or Fiction: Will hot weather kill COVID-19?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Many in the Lowcountry are enjoying the warmer weather this week and having a better appreciation for the outdoors.
A rather hopeful message spreading right now is that viruses don't like hot temperatures so as our season heats up, the theory is the COVID-19 spread will slow down.
“In the case of certain viruses, heat or humidity can decrease the virulence and infectivity of a virus," said Dr. Robert Oliverio, and Internist at Roper St. Francis."The ability of it to live on surface for a long period of time. That happens with certain viruses. We know a lot more about other viruses. We don’t know a lot about this particular coronavirus."
He says it's just too soon to tell if the heat or seasonal changes will make a difference with COVID-19.
The World Health Organization reports that Covid-19 is actively transmitting in areas with hot and humid climates.
The WHO also said it's a myth that snow and cold temperatures can kill coronavirus and other disesases.
“We really don’t know whether or not there will be a seasonal component to this," Dr. Oliverio said."Really what we’re trying to do right now is decrease that early spike. Flatten the curve, decrease the early spike. That’s why were’ having the social distancing, washing the hands, make sure you don’t expose yourself to the virus.”
“I can’t tell you if it’s going to be better in August; we just don’t know that yet,” he added.
