First responders taking extra safety measures to prevent spread of COVID-19

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - COVID-19 is causing many people to adapt to working from home, but for first responders, that’s not an option.
Law enforcement, firefighters, and emergency medical teams are all still working. They say the safety of officers and communities is still their top priority, it is just being done with more cleaning and protection.
“We don’t want to change the way people call 911," Dorchester County EMS Lt. Scott Chisholm said. "Definitely call us if you need us and we’re not going to make you sicker by coming to take care of you, you’re not going to make us sicker, hopefully, and you know if you have a complaint, if you need us, please call.”
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says its dispatchers and supervisors are screening calls to reduce the exposure of deputies. They say with smaller issues they are trying to handle them over the phone first.
This screening process is something police, firefighters and EMTs are all doing now too.
When responding to non-emergencies, Charleston County police and deputies say they are now asking people to step outside when possible.
They say if they respond to a call where someone is suspected of having COVID-19, they will wear the proper Personal Protective Equipment. This includes masks, suits, face fields, and nitrile gloves.
This is what all EMS responders will wear when entering a home or scene of someone who is sick too. Their dispatchers are working to find out what people's symptoms are before EMS comes in contact with them.
The Dorchester EMS team says being exposed to people with diseases and sicknesses is common in their job. In fact, they were already familiar with the task of wearing masks and suits that protect them from things like respiratory illnesses.
“Nothing changing about the way we are taking care of people," Chisholm said. “We’ll be putting our hands on them, to take care of them, to assess them, treating them the exact same way we would on any other day. We’ll just bit a little more covered up sometimes.”
The masks that EMTs are wearing prevent any airborne droplets from getting in or out.
EMTs also say they are frequently sanitizing all ambulances, beds, and equipment.
Hospitals are taking precaution when taking in patients from ambulances as well. EMTs say they are informing hospital staff of patients symptoms before they even arrive on scene so they can be prepared.
All first responders have also cut out station visits and ride-alongs for students, friends, or families for the time being.
They say it is still their mission to serve the community in all areas, no matter what is happening with COVID-19.
