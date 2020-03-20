Folly Beach, Isle of Palms to restrict beach access in COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Folly Beach and the Isle of Palms are implementing restrictions to beach access as they to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Folly Beach City Council unanimously passed an ordinance to begin restrictions that would be in place until March 31.
City officials said they were also working to place a barricade and begin a checkpoint by 2 p.m. Friday. That checkpoint would operate daily from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. to enforce the restrictions.
Within minutes of Folly Beach’s vote, the Isle of Palms City Council also unanimously passed similar restrictions.
Under the Isle of Palms ordinance, access to the beach will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting Saturday.
Sullivan’s Island leaders were also discussing possible restrictions Friday morning, but it was not immediately clear whether they had reached a final decision.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
