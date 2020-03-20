Governor orders law enforcement to disperse crowds gathered at SC beaches

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster has ordered local law enforcement and SLED to disperse crowds gathered on South Carolina beaches.
“A state of emergency exists in South Carolina to prevent the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus,” McMaster said on Friday."To save lives, I have directed SLED and local law enforcement to disperse crowds gathered on our state’s beaches."
Officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division released the following information:
In any area designated by the Governor in his proclamation that a state of emergency exists, and during the duration of the proclamation, it is unlawful for a person to:
(1)(a) violate a provision in the proclamation including, but not limited to, any curfew set forth by the proclamation;
(b) congregate, unless authorized or in their homes, in groups of three or more and to refuse to disperse upon order of a law enforcement officer; or
(c) wilfully fail or refuse to comply with any lawful order or direction of any law enforcement officer.
“A person violating the provisions of this item is guilty of a misdemeanor and, upon conviction, must be fined not more than one hundred dollars or imprisoned for not more than thirty days,” SLED officials said.
