Human remains found in FL believed to be those of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV/WMBF) – Human remains found in Florida are tentatively believed to be those of missing 11-year-old Gannon Stauch.
That was the update from WMBF’s sister station KKTV in Colorado.
In a statement, officials with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said they were contacted by the Santa Rosa County’s Sheriff’s Office stating that they responded to a call of a deceased juvenile male in Pace, Florida.
An autopsy was performed by the District One Medical Examiner and they concluded that the deceased male has been tentatively identified as Gannon Stauch.
Gannon, 11, was reported missing back in January in Colorado. He was born in Loris but moved out to Colorado with his father a few years ago. Gannon still has family living in Loris, including his mother and grandparents.
Earlier this month his stepmother, Letecia Stauch, was arrested in Myrtle Beach and charged in his death. She has since been extradited to Colorado and is currently in jail at the El Paso County Jail.
The deputy district attorney in Colorado announced Stauch faces new charges in the case after authorities believe Gannon was killed in Florida, even though he is believed to have been found Florida.
She now faces 13 charges in the case. Those charges are:
- First-degree murder (after deliberation on or about Jan. 27)
- First-degree murder by one in a position of trust
- Child abuse resulting in death (feloniously, knowingly or recklessly caused an injury)
- Tampering with a deceased human body
- Tampering with physical evidence
- Crime of violence (used, or possessed and threatened use of a deadly weapon, namely: firearm)
- Crime of violence (used, or possessed and threatened use of a deadly weapon, namely: blunt instrument)
- Crime of violence
- Crime of violence
- Crime of violence
- Crime of violence
- Crime of violence
- Crime of violence
