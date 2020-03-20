Lowcountry Food Bank now offering coronavirus relief

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Lowcountry Food Bank is now distributing food in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The organization has additional food distributions planned throughout their 10 coastal county service areas to fill food and meal gaps, namely at schools and with seniors and veterans. They say they are ensuring the safe handling of food and distributions, and currently have boxes placed at the front of the building.
Anyone in need will can have access to food.
They say they encourage those who need food to visit their website at lowcountryfoodbank.org and click on FIND HELP to find a Lowcountry Food Bank partner agencies or food pantries near their home.
To find ways to volunteer at the Food Bank, visit their website at lowcountryfoodbank.org.
To donate funds to enable the LCFB to purchase food and boxes and support additional food distributions during COVID-19, they also have a “COVID-19 Response” web page set up.
