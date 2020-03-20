Man arrested near Myrtle Beach for North Charleston man’s death

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is in custody in the Sunday killing of a North Charleston man, police say.
John Joseph Erb was arrested Friday near Myrtle Beach by U.S. Marshals and agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, North Charleston Deputy Police Chief Scott Deckard said.
Erb will be charged with murder in the death of 37-year-old Donald Blake, Deckard said.
Blake died Sunday, according to Charleston County Deputy Coroner Kimberly Rhoton. The cause of death is being withheld because of the active investigation as a homicide, Rhoton said.
North Charleston Police responded to a home in the 2100 block of Success Street to a report of a death Sunday morning.
When police arrived, they were met by a man and woman yelling, "He's dead! He's on the floor!" an incident report states. Police found a victim lying on the floor toward the back of the home with two large lacerations to the right side of his face and "a deformity to the right rear side of his skull."
The report sates the victim was lying on several towels.
Police did a protective sweep of the home but found no one else inside.
Erb will face a bond court judge Saturday morning, Deckard said.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.