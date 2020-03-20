Mt. Pleasant church leader in ICU after testing positive for Coronavirus

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A leader at a Mt. Pleasant church is on a ventilator in intensive care at a hospital after testing positive for the Coronavirus.
According to an email from St. Andrews Church, another church official tested positive and is self-quarantined at home.
According to the email, the official who’s in the hospital initially showed no symptoms of the virus.
He began feeling sick on March 12 and went to the hospital with a high fever and breathing difficulties.
A second church official tested positive for the Coronavirus after attending a church conference earlier this month on Pawleys Island. Officials say that person is self-quarantined at home and appears to have no symptoms of the virus.
A third church member is self-quarantined at home and is scheduled for a virus test.
Mt. Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie is a member of the church. Haynie self-quarantined Thursday night and was cleared by his doctor Friday to leave his house.
He’s praying no one else in the congregation gets the virus.
“I don’t want to be a doomsday person but you know, from what we know we should be concerned,” Haynie said. “And people should self monitor and if they show any symptoms they should do what everybody’s going to do.”
With two officials now tested positive for the virus, church officials say they are going to self-quarantine and are advising church members to do the same.
A live stream service scheduled for Sunday has been cancelled.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.