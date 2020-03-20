Mt. Pleasant church leader tests positive for COVID-19, church says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Catholic church leader in Mount Pleasant tested positive for the novel coronavirus and at least two others are experiencing symptoms associated with the corona-virus.
St. Andrews Church in Mount Pleasant confirmed the news in an email sent to members. All three work for the church.
An associate rector got sick on Sunday and has been quarantined at home but appears to have no symptoms.
A bishop was admitted to East Cooper Medical Hospital with a high fever and breathing difficulties and is awaiting results on a test for the virus, according to the email. He is in isolation and is receiving no visitors.
Another associate rector has been sick and had symptoms of the virus since last week. He’s also placed himself in self-quarantine at home since that day and scheduled for a virus test in the near future.
