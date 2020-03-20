Officials announce new hours for Charleston Co. Government buildings

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials have announced new hours for Charleston County Government buildings in an effort to protect employees and citizens.
Starting Monday, March 23, Charleston County buildings will only be open to the public between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
County officials said staff will be working normal business hours to assist citizens via phone and email.
“This does not include the Judicial Center, which has already limited public access, but will continue emergency filings,” county officials said in a statement.
The county released the following information:
Magistrate Court
· Jury trials for the weeks of March 23, March 30 and April 6 have been cancelled.
· Traffic court for the weeks of March 23 and March 30 has been rescheduled.
· All civil evictions have been rescheduled for a date not earlier than May 1.
· Courts will continue to accept emergency filings, claim & Delivery actions, application for public sale and summons and complaints for small claims.
· Bond Hearing Court will reduce the number of hearings to two sessions; 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. only on Saturday and Sunday
· Traffic citations can be paid here: https://jcmsweb.charlestoncounty.org/onlinepayments/
Public Meetings Postponed
· Zoning and Planning Civil Rights Grant Project Final Meeting scheduled March 28.
· Charleston County Council meeting scheduled for March 26.
· Palmetto Commerce Parkway Phase 3 scheduled March 25.
· All meetings of boards and commissions appointed by Charleston County Council are postponed until further notice.
· Main Road Corridor Segment A meeting scheduled March 31 has been moved to an online meeting that can be attended on the project website https://www.mainroadcorridor.com/.
Solid Waste Operations
· The Bees Ferry Landfill and Convenience Centers are on a normal schedule
· Recycling collections will operate as scheduled next week
Board of Elections and Voter Registration
· The Charleston County Board of Elections is open for candidate filling until noon on March 30. The State Election Commission is asking candidates to schedule appointments online: https://www.picktime.com/chscandidatefiling
Veterans Affairs
· The Charleston County Veterans Affairs Office closed to the public on Friday, March 20. Staff will continue to provide services by phone, email or fax.
· Phone: 843-974-6360
· Email: vaoffice@charlestoncounty.orgFax: 843-745-2354
The Charleston County Treasurer’s Office, Auditor’s Office, and Register of Deeds Office are closed and staff is serving citizens via phone and email. Online tax payments can be made here: https://sc-charleston.publicaccessnow.com/
Treasurer’s Office Contact Information:
843-958-4360
843-958-4370 (fax)
Auditor’s Office Contact Information:
843-958-4200
843-948-4222 (fax)
Live Chat available: Auditor.charlestoncounty.org
Register of Deeds Office – drop off location on the first floor of the O.T. Wallace Building 101 Meeting St.
843-958-4800
Alternative Early / Late Entry for Abstractors
· 7:15 a.m. – 8:15 a.m. / 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
· Open to abstractors (list of abstractors must be provided to the security officers) Must be on the list and show proper ID to enter the building.
· A county employee must be present in the ROD office during the allotted time. (Not a ROD employee).
· All abstractors must “Wear Gloves” while in the office and they must wipe/clean there area or space after usage. Abstractors must provide their own gloves.
Probate Court
Charleston County Probate Court is working to assist Charleston County couples who are getting married within the next 30 days (and this will be extended if needed) during the pandemic. The online system should be live in the coming days and the website will be the best source of updated information.
· To apply please complete the on-line Marriage Application at: https://ccprobate.charlestoncounty.org/marriage-license.php.
Clerk of Court
A drop box will be located in the lobby of the Charleston County Judicial Center for all non-emergency filings and the office will accept filings by mail. Emergency filings and payments may still be done in person.
For Family Court purposes, emergency filings include but are not limited to: DSS Emergency Protective Custody, Juvenile Detentions, Bench Warrants, and Emergency Petitions for Orders of Protection from Domestic Abuse. For questions, please call 843-958-5000 for Circuit Court or 843-958-4400 for Family Court. You may also email any questions to clerkofcourt@charlestoncounty.org.
Citizen Info Line: 843.746.3900
Spanish Line: 843.746.3909
SCDHEC Care Line: 1-855-472-3432 Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for questions about COVID-19
MUSC Health: Virtual Care 843-792-7000 or http://campaigns.muschealth.org/virtual-care/index.html
Roper St Francis Virtual Care: http://rsfh.com/virtualcare
