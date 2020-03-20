Charleston County Parks closed until further notice

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials say they have closed Charleston County Parks until further notice.
Charleston Co. Parks and Recreation Commission officials say the decision was based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the recommendation from the governor’s office.
The closed parks include:
- Caw Caw Interpretive Center
- Folly Beach County Park
- Folly Beach Pier
- Isle of Palms County Park
- James Island County Park
- Johns Island County Park
- Kiawah Beachwalker Park
- McLeod Plantation Historic Site
- Mount Pleasant Pier
- Palmetto Islands County Park
- SK8 Charleston
- Wannamaker County Park
All Charleston County Parks events and programs have also been canceled through May 10. According to officials, some of these events may be rescheduled in the coming months.
Those who registered for events or programs that required a fee will be refunded, a press release stated.
“While we understand how much the parks mean to our community, the health and safety of our visitors and staff remains our top priority,” park officials said."We encourage the public to stay safe and we look forward to seeing you in your Charleston County Parks soon."
