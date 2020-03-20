Resources for restaurant, service employees who have been affected by COVID 19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The coronavirus is having a big impact on hospitality workers.
Charleston Hospitality Group, which owns 10 Lowcountry restaurants, said they laid off more than 300 employees this week.
“It was a tough day,” Director of Operations for Charleston Hopsitality Group Jeff Diehl said. "We have a lot of great employees and we’re anxious to have every one of them come back. But in the end, that was what was necessary and I think a lot of the companies in town are doing the same thing.”
Those who were not laid off took a pay cut. Diehl said the group is offering all of their laid off employees free meals each day at their locations and hope to rehire them once the pandemic is over.
Here are a list of resources for service workers who have been affected by the coronavirus:
This is a website where service workers can submit their Venmo or Cash App name. People are encouraged to virtually tip using this website when they enjoy a meal at home or pour themselves a beer. The random generator will allow you to tip a Charleston-area service worker in need.
The group put together a relief fund for workers who can’t pay their bills. It also has resources for restaurant owners on getting zero-interest loans when businesses reopen.
The campaign launched an emergency fund for tipped workers and service workers affected by COVID 19. It is providing cash assistance to restaurant workers, car service drivers, delivery workers, personal service workers and more who need the money to survive. They are taking donations as well.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.