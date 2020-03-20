Deputies: One dead following shooting stemming from argument in car in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say one person has died from their injuries following a shooting in Berkeley County which stemmed from an argument in a car.
At 12:30 p.m., Berkeley County deputies responded to Foster Creek Road for a shooting.
According to the sheriff’s office, moments before the shooting, two subjects were riding together in a vehicle when an altercation took place.
Jeremy Baker with the sheriff’s office said the two involved were believed to be roommates.
“The vehicle pulled over and the altercation became physical,” BCSO officials said."At some point during the physical altercation, one subject produced a firearm and shot the other subject."
Baker said the victim was shot in the chest.
The shooting victim was transported to an area hospital and pronounced deceased, the sheriff’s office said.
Charges are pending for the shooting suspect. The Berkeley County coroner will release the identity of the deceased.
The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the shooting.
