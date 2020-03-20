South Carolina man lied about having coronavirus, sheriff says

INMAN, S.C. (WYFF) - An Upstate man who claimed he had coronavirus and caused a business to shut down does not have the virus, according to Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright.
Wright said Jeffrey Travis Long of Inman is charged with breach of peace and forgery.
He worked at Sitel Corporation in Spartanburg County, according to Wright.
Long had a doctor’s excuse that was fake, Wright said.
“You can’t do this to people. To have someone do this is absolutely crazy,” Wright said.
Inman Police Chief Keith Tucker said the hospital that Long said he went to wasn’t testing for COVID-19 at the time.
Wright said the Sitel building had to be closed for five days and cleaned.
“I don’t know the dollar number it cost to disinfect their whole entire building, but it was a large number," Wright said. “It wasn’t a hundred bucks. It was more than that.”
