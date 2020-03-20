State health officials report two more COVID-19 related deaths including one in Charleston County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - State health officials have reported two more coronavirus related deaths.
One patient was an elderly person with an underlying health condition from Charleston County and was a resident of Harmony Assisted Living Facility, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
DHEC said the other patient was an elderly person with an underlying health condition from Florence County.
“Sadly, our state has suffered the loss of two of our own,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist. “In the case of both deaths, the patients had recently been reported to have been diagnosed with COVID-19. On behalf of all South Carolinians, we want to express our deepest sympathy for the families and loved ones of these two individuals.”
This brings the state’s total number of deaths to three.
The first coronavirus related death in South Carolina was reported on Monday. DHEC says the patient was an elderly person who was a resident of Lexington Medical Center Extended Care Skilled Nursing Facility.
