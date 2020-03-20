Take a Stand: The coronavirus

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We all understand the threat from coronavirus and COVID-19 is real.
It’s not normal times and truly uncharted territory. We’ve never seen anything like it.
We also know tough times can bring out the best in people or the worst in people.
Mostly, i’m seeing the best.
A lot of you are at home or working remotely. It seems like people are going out of their way to be extra friendly, to say hello from a safe distance, to call an elderly neighbor and offer to pick up some groceries, or toilet paper if you can find it, to leave on the front porch.
It’s heartwarming.
That’s because in all this chaos, I see a lot of heroes.
Doctors, nurses, anyone who works at a hospital, a lab or a doctor’s office.
Heroes.
Police, fire, paramedics still working to protect us.
Heroes.
Those working so hard to keep the shelves stocked at grocery stores and pharmacies.
Heroes.
Truck drivers working so hard to keep up with the incredible demand.
Heroes.
Businesses are hit hard. Especially restaurants who are staying open for pickup and delivery.
Heroes.
Our team at Live 5, many are working remotely but others are not, working every day here at the station and out in the field, being careful, but still bringing you the news every day.
Heroes.
You at home, being careful to keep our families safe.
Heroes.
It’s a big challenge, but you know what? We’ve been challenged before. The Charleston earthquake in 1886, the Spanish flu pandemic in 1918, the Great Depression, the polio outbreak, Hurricane Hugo, Mother Emanuel Church.
Our parents, our great grandparents, they’ve been through challenging times and they did what they had to do to get through it.
We don’t know how long this will last, but at some point, it will pass.
The normal Lowcountry traffic backups probably won’t bother us one bit.
We’re here for you at Live 5, but let’s also take time to watch a good comedy or an old Tom & Jerry cartoon.
We will get through this and we’ll all be stronger.
Stay safe.
