5th Roper St. Francis Healthcare patient tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A fifth patient at Roper St. Francis Healthcare has tested positive for COVID-19, according to hospital officials.
Roper officials said this patient used the center’s virtual care to be seen by an RSF Express Care physician then was tested on Tuesday.
“The patient’s results came back this afternoon as positive, and the patient is quarantined at home,” Roper officials said in a statement.
“Our COVID-19 testing site at 5133 Rivers Avenue will be open Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Patients must see a Virtual Care provider first,” officials said.
