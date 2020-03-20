4th Roper St. Francis Healthcare patient tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A fourth patient at Roper St. Francis Healthcare has tested positive for COVID-19, a hospital spokesman has confirmed.
The patient was tested in a RSFH hospital on Tuesday and sent home for self-quarantine, hospital spokesman Andy Lyons said.
“We have notified teammates who interacted with the patient about the test results,” he said.
In regard to the other three positive COVID-19 RSFH patients, one has left South Carolina, and two are in hospital isolation and in stable condition, he said.
Roper St. Francis Healthcare continues to encourage frequent hand washing, properly covering your cough, recognizing signs of illness, self-isolating at home and social distancing in the community as best practices to prevent the spread of the virus.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.