Trident United Way begins $50K COVID-19 relief fund

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Trident United Way plans to donate as much at $50,000 to help the community in the wake of financial losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The organization plans to donate the money to the more than 300 organizations they partner with in the Lowcountry from their emergency fund. And they say they will match dollar-for-dollar any public donations up to that $50,000, which means the total distributions could reach as much at $100,000.
All funds will stay in the Tri-County area and will go directly to the local organizations to help the community.
“We know that this is a time when people are worried,” Trident United Way President and CEO Chloe Knight Tonney said. “They’re nervous, their concerned. Many lives are being turned upside down. And so we want to be able to respond with the help and assistance that they need right now.”
For many of these places, help comes with no questions asked because they are looking to help everyone in need, especially those who may have never needed to ask for assistance before. They say they will handle the coronavirus pandemic similar to how they handle hurricanes and floods.
To contribute to this fund go to tuw.org/covid19response.
