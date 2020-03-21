Charleston County changes visitation procedures at Detention Center

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As an increased safety measure amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center will temporarily cease onsite video visitations.
Beginning Sunday, the public may conduct video visitations only by remotely accessing this link: https://videovisit.ccso.charlestoncounty.org/app on an internet-enabled electronic device.
A FAQ tab is included in the link for instructions and information.
During this period of heightened public safety measures, and until further notice, the adjusted hours for remote online video visitations will be daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
“The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to the safety and well-being of its employees and the citizens of Charleston County,” the agency said in a statement. “We will continue to monitor the status of operations and public services."
