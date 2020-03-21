Charleston County Sheriff’s Office following new protocols to continue operations

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office announced new protocols implemented to ensure continuity of operations amid the coronavirus pandemic.
In a press release the sheriff’s office announced it has adjusted work shifts for specialized units and support personnel.
According to a statement, many divisions of the agency, sworn and civilian, are working split manpower (50/50) over varied shifts to minimize the number of personnel that may be potentially exposed to the virus.
To reduce in-person patrol responses for non-emergency situations, deputies say they are handling certain calls by phone with the caller’s approval.
Officials say patrol first responders are still in full force in the event of an emergency.
Citizens should continue to call (843) 743-7200 to report a non-emergency or 911 for an emergency.
“The sex offender registry will operate at normal business hours. Deputies will continue to strictly enforce laws regarding the sex offender registry. For the duration of this event, registrations will be conducted through a glass partition,” according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.
According to a statement, Charleston County business hours may change in the upcoming week.
The sheriff’s office released a COVID-19 family safety guide, based on guidelines provided by the CDC and DHEC.
