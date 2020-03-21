Colleton County confirms its first COVID-19 case

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County officials say they received word Saturday morning of the first case of COVID-19 in one of its residents.
The county says the notification came from South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. County officials did not provide further details on the case.
“The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is taking every precaution to ensure the safeness of our people, residences, businesses and places of worship,” deputies said in a Facebook post.
The latest reports from DHEC on Friday did not list any cases in Colleton County. As of Friday afternoon, there were a total of 125 COVID-19 cases in the Palmetto State.
Of those 125, 15 were listed in Lowcountry counties:
- Charleston: 5
- Berkeley: 1
- Dorchester: 1
- Beaufort: 8
