Deputies investigating after body found in Georgetown park

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a man’s body was found Saturday.
Sheriff Carter Weaver said the body was found on the northern shore of Georgetown’s East Bay Park peninsula.
Coroner Kenny Johnson has been notified of the discovery.
Deputies say teams from Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, Midway Fire Rescue, S.C. Department of Natural Resources, State Law Enforcement Division, Georgetown County and City Fire and the Georgetown County Technical Rescue Team have been searching the area for a missing Pawley’s Island official.
Jimmy McCants, 84, disappeared on March 9 after telling his wife he was going to run errands. His vehicle was found later that day.
Deputies have not said whether the body is directly related to the McCants case.
Anyone with information on the death investigation is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.
