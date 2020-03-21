Missing Lincolnville woman found safe, officials say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office announced a missing woman from Lincolnville was found safe Saturday morning.
Madeline Godin, 29, was missing from her Lincolnville home, deputies say.
A news release issued by the sheriff’s office does not specify how long she has been missing.
Godin does not own a vehicle and may be walking or riding with someone, possibly in the Lincolnville or Moncks Corner area, deputies say.
Investigators do not know what kind of clothes she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.
She stands 5-foot-8, weights 170 pounds and has tattoos with the letters RAY on her right hand fingers and JAX on her left hand fingers.
Anyone with information on Godin’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective J. Antonio at 843-529-6204 or email jantonio@charlestoncounty.org. You may also contact Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.