Five additional Roper St. Francis Healthcare patients test positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Five additional Roper St. Francis Healthcare patients have tested positive for COVID-19, according to hospital officials.
This brings the total to 10 positive cases at Roper St. Francis Healthcare.
Roper officials said they received these tests over the course of last night and this morning.
“In addition, one of the Roper St. Francis Healthcare patients who was admitted to one of our hospitals has died from complications associated with COVID-19 and significant previous medical conditions,” Roper officials said in a statement.
“This COVID-19 patient was one of the five RSFH disclosed to the state and to media in communications earlier this week,” officials said.
Roper officials say their teammates and physicians provided palliative and supportive care consistent with advanced directives to honor the patient’s previously determined end-of-life health care wishes.
Roper officials are asking that patients who have been screened for COVID-19, are waiting for results and need to return for care to call one of our healthcare facilities ahead of time so they can properly meet their needs.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.