Grand Ole Opry streaming acoustic concert live at empty venue

The Grand Ole Opry will livestream its Saturday concert from an empty venue. (Source: Circle)
By Live 5 Web Staff | March 21, 2020 at 6:42 PM EDT - Updated March 21 at 6:42 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Gray News) - The coronavirus pandemic won’t stop country musicians from performing Saturday at the Grand Ole Opry, and you will be able to watch the show live.

Circle and the Opry are bringing the Historic Saturday Night Opry to the globe with an acoustic version of the iconic show.

Brad Paisley, Vince Gill, and Marty Stuart are the scheduled performers.

You will be able to watch the show live on Circle, channel WCSC 5.2, at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

