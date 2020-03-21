Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — It wasn’t the welcome home that U.S. soldiers expected when they returned from war zones in the Middle East in the past week. Soldiers returning to Fort Bliss, Texas, were herded into buses, and they were denied water and the use of bathrooms. Then they were quarantined in packed barracks, with little food or access to the outdoors. The soldiers posted notes on social media about the poor conditions and their complaints got quick attention from senior Army and Pentagon leaders. Now changes are under way at Bliss and Fort Bragg in North Carolina, where quarantined soldiers also complained of poor conditions.