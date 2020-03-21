46 new COVID-19 cases reported in S.C., health department says

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 46 new COVID-19 cases in the Palmetto State as of Saturday.
This brings the total number statewide to 173 cases in 30 counties. Nine of the new cases are in Lowcountry counties, including four in Charleston County, four in Beaufort County and one in Colleton County.
Here is a breakdown of where the new cases are reported:
- Anderson County: 4 cases
- Beaufort County: 4 cases
- Charleston County: 4 cases
- Colleton County: 1 case
- Darlington County: 1 case
- Dillon County: 1 case
- Edgefield County: 1 case
- Greenville County: 5 cases
- Greenwood County: 2 cases
- Horry County: 1 case
- Kershaw County: 6 cases
- Lexington County: 4 cases
- Marlboro County: 1 case
- Newberry County: 1 case
- Orangeburg County: 1 case
- Richland County: 6 cases
- Spartanburg County: 1 case
- Sumter County: 2 cases
- York County: 1 case
The new cases bring the total reported across Lowcountry counties to 25.
Health officials urge people to continue daily steps to limit the spread of COVID-19.
“As the number of positive cases throughout the state is expected to increase, we’re continuing to focus our efforts on preventing spread of the disease with special attention to those who are most high-risk for contracting the virus,” DHEC physician and medical consultant Dr. Michael Kacka said.
In addition to taking daily precautions for preventing the spread of the disease, residents can take the following preparedness recommendations:
- Know the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and what to do if you become symptomatic
- If you're sick, stay home from work, school, and public events
- Regularly wash your hands with soap and water
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your elbow
- Avoid contact with people who are sick
- Don’t share personal items
- Clean frequently touched surfaces
- Set up a separate room for sick household members
- Check in with family and friends who live alone, especially those who may be in a high-risk group
Additionally, residents can prepare for a possible illness or quarantine by:
- Periodically checking regular prescription drugs to ensure a continuous supply at home
- Having nonprescription drugs and other health supplies on hand, including pain relievers, stomach remedies, cough and cold medicines, fluids with electrolytes, and vitamins
- Getting copies and maintaining electronic versions of health records from doctors, hospitals, pharmacies and other sources and store them, for personal reference
- Talking with family members and loved ones about how they would be cared for if they got sick, or what will be needed to care for them in your home.
Colleton County officials reported its first case of COVID-19 earlier on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Roper St. Francis Healthcare reported five additional positives and one death involving a previously-reported case.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.