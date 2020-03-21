Some Lowcountry salons keeping doors open as long as they can

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some Lowcountry beauty and nail salons are keeping their doors open for as long as they can until they are told to close.
Many workers say they have no choice but to stay open during these times.
As novel coronavirus cases continue to rise in South Carolina, they’re worried about their own safety.
Laressa Lee is a hair stylist at Glam Salon & Spa in North Charleston.
She says she has seen restaurants and bars close, but they have received no guidance on what to do.
"People still need to get their hair done and everybody that's working needs to get something from me, but I'm at risk," Lee said. We don't know who is coming in and who is infected."
The beauty salon offers a lot of hands-on services including facials and waxing.
She says although they have been wearing gloves and are sanitizing everything, she is still worried about contracting the virus.
Nina Wguyen at East Bay Nail Spa says business there has been down 90 percent. Some of her workers have chosen to self-quarantine, but she still needs to remain open unless she gets instructions to close.
“I have three kids and I can’t afford to shut down. Everything has already dropped so we can’t afford to stay home,” Wguyen said.
