Trident Health facilities implementing no visitor policy

By Live 5 Web Staff | March 20, 2020 at 8:55 PM EDT - Updated March 20 at 8:57 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Trident Health facilities will be implement a no visitor policy as part of the system’s work to protect its patients and staff.

The policy begins at 6 a.m. on Monday, March 23.

At Trident Medical Center, Summerville Medical Center, Moncks Corner Medical Center and Centre Pointe Emergency the following exceptions apply:

  • Hospice or palliative care patients
  • Parent/guardian of a pediatric patient needing emergency care (limit of one visitor over the age of  18 in the facility at a time)
  • After ER patients are registered and taken to triage their caregiver will need to wait outside of the hospital or freestanding ER.

At Summerville Medical Center additional exceptions include:

  • Parents of a pediatric patient 
  • 1 visitor for a maternity patient

“Support persons at all Trident Health locations must be 18 years old or older,” Trident Health officials said.

