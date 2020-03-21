Trident Health facilities implementing no visitor policy

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Trident Health facilities will be implement a no visitor policy as part of the system’s work to protect its patients and staff.
The policy begins at 6 a.m. on Monday, March 23.
At Trident Medical Center, Summerville Medical Center, Moncks Corner Medical Center and Centre Pointe Emergency the following exceptions apply:
- Hospice or palliative care patients
- Parent/guardian of a pediatric patient needing emergency care (limit of one visitor over the age of 18 in the facility at a time)
- After ER patients are registered and taken to triage their caregiver will need to wait outside of the hospital or freestanding ER.
At Summerville Medical Center additional exceptions include:
- Parents of a pediatric patient
- 1 visitor for a maternity patient
“Support persons at all Trident Health locations must be 18 years old or older,” Trident Health officials said.
