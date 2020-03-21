UofSC student on campus test positive for COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A student living in a residence hall at the University of South Carolina has tested positive for COVID-19.
The university was made aware of the student’s status yesterday evening.
The student and 17 other residents have been placed in quarantine pending further investigation.
UofSC is asking others who may have come into close contact with the individual who tested positive to notify health officials.
University staff will provide meals and assist the quarantined students with academic and emerging health needs that may arise.
These students are among those who applied for and received special permission to remain on campus during its closure due to extenuating personal circumstances.
To date, UofSC is aware of 11 additional students and one faculty member, all residing in other states or off-campus, who have tested positive for COVID-19. They are receiving the full support of the university during this trying time.
The university does not intend to publicly announce each additional case but believes it is vital that we help reinforce the message that no one is immune to COVID-19 and that we all must do our part to slow the spread of the virus.
