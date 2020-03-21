Very warm Saturday, big cool down ahead for Sunday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A strong cold front will bring big changes to the Lowcountry over the next 24 hours. A few showers are possible later today as this front moves through the area. Temperatures will drop from the 80s today to the 60s tomorrow. The cool down looks to be short lived with 70s returning by Monday and 80s by next Wednesday. A few showers will be possible each day of the first half of next week.