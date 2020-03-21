WiFi-enabled buses serving Charleston County community over the weekend

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District announced they will deploy WiFi-enabled buses throughout the county over the weekend as well to help students have continued internet access while schools remain closed.
The buses are parked at different schools and public areas and will be up and running everyday from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. or 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Each one will have a unique WiFi password that the driver will give students when they arrive.
The WiFi’s range is about 100 to 150 feet.
In Charleston County, buses are parked at the following locations from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.:
- A.C. Corcoran Elementary School
- Ashley River Creative Arts Elementary School
- Buist Academy
- Chicora Elementary School
- James Island Charter High School
- James Island Elementary School
- Jane Edwards Elementary (no longer E.B. Ellington)
- Jerry Zucker Middle School
- Laing Middle School
- Minnie Hughes Elementary School
Buses will be stationed at the following locations from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.:
- Lincoln High School Campus, 714 Lincoln Road, McClellanville
- James Island Youth Soccer Complex, 871 Fort Johnson Road, Charleston
- Food Lion, 1291 Folly Road, Charleston
- Northwoods Community Park, 8348 Greenridge Road, North Charleston
- Collins Park Community Center, 4155 Fellowship Road, North Charleston
- Felix C. Davis Community Center, 4800 Park Circle, North Charleston
- St. Andrew’s Parks & Playground, 1095 Playground Road, Charleston
- Martin Luther King, Jr. Pool, 155 Jackson Street, Charleston
- Train Station Playground, 5775 Route 165, Ravenel
- C.C. Blaney Elementary School Campus, 7184 Route 162, Hollywood
The schools that have WiFi available outside are below:
- Academic Magnet High School/Charleston County School of the Arts (same campus)
- Burke High School
- Edmund A. Burns Elementary School
- Matilda F. Dunston Elementary School
- Mount Pleasant Academy
- St. James-Santee Elementary-Middle school
- St. John’s High School
- Springfield Elementary School
- Stono Park Elementary School
- Wando High School
- Wando Center for Advanced Studies
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.