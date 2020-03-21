Women’s football team from US trapped in Honduras flown to Joint Base Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A women’s football team from the U.S. who were trapped in Honduras have returned to the United States and were flown to Joint Base Charleston.
Officials with US Southern Command reported that on Friday the team got on a C-130 and was flown back to the United States.
According to a report by CBS Sports, the team was visiting Honduras to do charity work for a homeless shelter, and play in a tournament, when the country decided to close its borders as a response to the coronavirus.
“The group of 55 players and coaches are part of a nonprofit called American Football Events Team USA,” CBS Sports reported.
